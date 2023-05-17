Is the tech talent crunch over?

The tech talent crunch will continue.

The tech talent crunch is far from over. Current demand for tech talent greatly outstrips supply, which Gartner expects will be the case until at least 2026, based on forecast IT spending.

Contrary to what we’re seeing in the headlines, many of those being impacted by layoffs are in business functions, rather than tech roles. Additionally, there are increasing opportunities for IT jobs outside traditional tech companies, so it’s important to look beyond just the tech provider community to truly grasp the state of the tech talent crunch.

Many of the reductions in force from the last several months were largely driven by public companies seeking to optimize share prices and satisfy shareholders’ desire for reduced spending. While these layoffs have been described as an adjustment after over-optimistic hiring, data shows that new hires were not necessarily impacted.

Instead, recent layoffs affected a broader range of employees and initiatives as organizations prioritize key products and services to position their companies for specific market opportunities. Gartner research found that the companies behind the 10 largest layoffs in tech talent still employ over 150,000 more people in total than at the beginning of 2020.

Business and IT leaders mustn’t misinterpret this current wave of layoffs. There will likely be more swings and volatility as the market works its way through economic turbulence, ongoing pandemic adjustments and a shift in the prioritization of skills. However, the tech talent crunch will continue long after the current turbulence has subsided.