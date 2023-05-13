Thai firm Dexon demonstrates its advanced pigging tech for energy, petrochem industries

The Rayong-headquartered Dexon said it aims to provide solutions for the inspection and testing of equipment and assets in the energy and petrochemical industries.

Dexon said it had introduced its UT-CS Hawk and Dexon-Scorpion smart pigging systems for the first time at the conference.

Dexon's onsite research development and engineering department explained that the UT-CS Hawk ILI system delivers unprecedented sub-1.0-millimetre detection and sizing of cracks and crack-like characteristics in oil and gas pipelines ranging in diameter from 3 inches upwards.

The Dexon-Scorpion fleet boasts a single-body free-swimming architecture that enables multi-diameter inspection, with up to 100,000 direct wall thickness and radius measurements per linear metre of tubing.

The newly developed fleets provide cutting-edge ultrasonic in-line inspection capabilities in oil and gas pipelines as well as furnaces, Dixon said.

The PTC is Europe's premier international pipeline conference and exhibition that draws pipeline operators and owners from all over Europe and the world to Berlin.

This year's programme focuses on new technology, present difficulties, and future prospects for the sector.