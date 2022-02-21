Retail oil and gas minor contributors to PTT's 108-bn baht net profit

PTT reported a net profit of 108.36 billion baht for 2021, up 70.59 billion baht, or 186.9 per cent on the 37.76 billion baht in 2020.

He said the net profit mainly came from natural gas, petroleum exploration and production, and its petrochemical and refining businesses, thanks to recovering demand in line with the global economy and the company's investment expansion at home and overseas.

He also pointed out that net profit from PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) accounted for only 2 per cent of total net profit as the company maintained the fuel price even though its costs had gone up due to the rising oil price.