Tue, March 01, 2022

business

Retail oil and gas minor contributors to PTT's 108-bn baht net profit

Retail oil and gas had only small contributions to make in energy giant PTT's 186-per-cent jump in net profit in 2021, even as the company continues to cope with the fallout of Covid-19, the group’s top executive said.

Speaking on the “Inside Thailand” programme on the MCOT channel, PTT president and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon said on Monday that the oil and retail business accounted for only 2 per cent of the total over-100 billion baht net profit.

PTT reported a net profit of 108.36 billion baht for 2021, up 70.59 billion baht, or 186.9 per cent on the 37.76 billion baht in 2020.

He said the net profit mainly came from natural gas, petroleum exploration and production, and its petrochemical and refining businesses, thanks to recovering demand in line with the global economy and the company's investment expansion at home and overseas.

He also pointed out that net profit from PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) accounted for only 2 per cent of total net profit as the company maintained the fuel price even though its costs had gone up due to the rising oil price.

He added that PTT had to utilise more than 100 billion baht of the net profit to repay debt, inject funds into its businesses, pay dividend to the government, invest under the company's plan and run corporate social responsibility programmes.

He added that the company is still operating projects to help people cope with the Covid-19 crisis, such as supporting medical supplies and operating its field hospital.

“PTT had spent up to 2 billion baht last year to offer a helping hand to society, such as boosting employment, stimulating tourism and cutting LPG and NGV prices," he said, adding that PTT will follow up on the situation closely.

Related News

Published : February 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sri Trang proposes record dividend to cap a year of historic highs

Published : Feb 28, 2022

CIRCO Hub seminar sheds light on real-life application of circular economy, self-sufficiency

Published : Feb 28, 2022

In gradual move towards EVs, excise tax on petrol vehicles to be hiked

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Global inflation and supply-chain shortcomings pose challenges to central banks

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Latest News

South-east Asia among regions hardest hit by climate change, must prioritise adaptation: IPCC

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Japanese companies on alert for possible cyber-attacks from Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Wang: Sanctions cannot solve problems

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.