Creators Wanted for the Taiwan Excellence Comic Contest: Unleash Your Imagination and Join Now!
The Taiwan Excellence Comic Contest is back for its third year, inviting creators from Thailand to participate. This competition provides comic creators with an opportunity to showcase their ideas and creativity by submitting artwork on the theme, "Which Taiwan Excellence product is the hero in your life?"
This year's contest offers a chance to win credit prizes worth over 100,000 Baht (1 credit = 1 Baht), exchangeable for Taiwan Excellence products. Submissions will be accepted from May 22 to June 30, 2023. All entries must feature the designated 10 Taiwan Excellence products, including D-Link VR Air Bridge, AVerMedia Dualcam, BenQ LED Digital Projector GV30, Acerpure Cool AC551, MERIDA All-Round Road Bike - SCULTURA Team, Perfect YouCam Makeup App, ASUS Vivobook13 Slate OLED, Ta-da Chair, ible Airvida M1, and Delta Innergie C3 Duo.
The contest comprises two categories: "The Designer" and "The Storyteller". In the "Designer" category, creators present a cartoon artwork featuring one of the 10 products. In the "Storyteller" category, creators present a 4-panel cartoon featuring at least three Taiwan Excellence products.
After the submission period, public voting will take place from July 1 to 10, 2023. The creators of the top 3 artworks with the highest number of shares will receive credit prizes. Additionally, voters have a chance to win one of 100 prizes. Contest results will be announced on July 17, 2023.
Last year, over 180 creators participated, and the comic artwork received 15,000 votes. With this year's exciting theme and generous prizes, an increase in entries and engagement is anticipated.
For those interested, please visit the event website at https://taiwanexcellenceth.com/comic2023/ and the Taiwan Excellence TH Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.TH for more information. Set your imagination free and present the world with innovative and inspiring Taiwan Excellence products!