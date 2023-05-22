Creators Wanted for the Taiwan Excellence Comic Contest: Unleash Your Imagination and Join Now!

The contest comprises two categories: "The Designer" and "The Storyteller". In the "Designer" category, creators present a cartoon artwork featuring one of the 10 products. In the "Storyteller" category, creators present a 4-panel cartoon featuring at least three Taiwan Excellence products.

After the submission period, public voting will take place from July 1 to 10, 2023. The creators of the top 3 artworks with the highest number of shares will receive credit prizes. Additionally, voters have a chance to win one of 100 prizes. Contest results will be announced on July 17, 2023.