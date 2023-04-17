Philippines has no intention of meddling in China – Taiwan tensions: National Security Council

“We observe the One China Policy and subscribe to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) principle of non-interference in approaching regional issues,” the NSC in a statement Saturday night.

“Our primordial concern in Taiwan is the safety and well-being of the more than 150,000 Filipinos living and working on the island and we take grave exception to any effort by guests in our country to use this to fear-monger and intimidate us,” it added.