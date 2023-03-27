Philippine mayor orders removal of all TV sets from gov’t offices

“The television sets [are] being pulled out so city employees are not distracted from their work,” City Administrator Pacifico Maghari III said in an interview on March 23, adding that there were at least 133 TVs in different government offices at the BCGC.

All department heads have been ordered to coordinate with the General Services Offices for the proper procedure for returning the TV sets.

On his Facebook page, Benitez advised government employees to focus on their work, especially in serving the public.