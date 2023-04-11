Philippine military bases with US access won’t be used for offensive actions, says Marcos

“China’s reaction is not surprising, since it has its concerns. But the Philippines will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only meant to help the Philippines should the need arise,” he said.

Mr Marcos was speaking to reporters at an event commemorating the surrender of Philippine and American forces to Japanese invaders during World War II in 1942.

His statement comes after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning warned last Tuesday that Manila’s decision to expand the number of military bases under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Washington may draw the Philippines “into a whirlpool of a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait”.

Manila and Washington in February agreed to expand the EDCA by naming four more military bases where American forces can construct facilities, bring in equipment and hold joint training exercises with their Philippine counterparts.

The additional sites include a naval base and an airport in Cagayan province, about 627km north of the capital Manila, and an army camp in Isabela, a province beside Cagayan in the northern Philippines. All three sites are already being used by the Philippine military.

These are parts of the country that are close to Taiwan, with the tip of Cagayan province located about 580km from the island.

Tensions in the region are simmering after China conducted three days of military drills in the area following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s return to Taipei from California last Friday. She had met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit in the US state after visiting Latin American countries.