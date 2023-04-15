China envoy asks Manila to reject Taiwan’s independence claims, stop giving US access to bases

“The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 overseas Filipino workers (in Taiwan),” Huang said in a public forum about Philippines-China relations organised by a non-governmental organisation in a hotel in Manila.

These were the first comments by the Chinese envoy since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced on April 3 that the US will now have access to four additional Filipino military bases under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Huang’s speech was delivered as Beijing ramps up its political and military pressure on Taiwan following last week’s meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

The defence and foreign ministers of the Philippines and the US also met in Washington on Tuesday, the same day the two nations kicked off their largest war games in key areas in the Philippines.

The Chinese ambassador usually refrains from giving statements on geopolitical tensions, with the Chinese Embassy in Manila often referring the media’s questions to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Huang, referring to the 150,000 Filipinos working in Taiwan, said some advocates in favour of EDCA have argued that the expansion will strengthen the safety of the migrant workers. The workers form part of the 1.8-million-strong overseas Filipino workers who in 2022 brought home remittances of US$36.14 billion..