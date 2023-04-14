Military escalation in the Taiwan Strait would be worst-case scenario globally, German FM warns

"A military escalation in the Taiwan Strait, where, as I said, 50% of economic deliveries go through, that would be a worst-case scenario worldwide, but especially for us as one of the largest industrialised nations," Baerbock said during a stopover in the Chinese port of Tianjin, where she met with local officials and visited a German company and school.

"That is why we are working with other partners here in the region, but also with other partners worldwide, to reduce the tensions in this region, to prevent it from escalating further, because it is in our own economic interest," she underscored.

Tianjin was Baerbock's first stop on a China trip expected to focus on damage control in the wake of Macron's remarks, which suggested a rift in the EU's approach to the rising superpower.

"There is no other partner in the European Union with whom we consult as closely as we do with our friends from France. And the French President also emphasised once again yesterday that France's China policy mirrors Europe's China policy one-to-one," Baerbock told reporters.