Amcham's Gala Dinner raises 700,000 THB to fund Scholarships for Thai students
On May 27, 2023, at the Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham) hosted the Governors' Gala. It is one of Amcham's signature events, bringing together the business community to celebrate the service and commitment of the 2023 Amcham Board of Governors.
Throughout the joyous evening, members contributed funds and increased awareness for the longstanding Amcham Thailand Foundation (ATF) scholarship program.
This year guests got a taste of the big top with a Circus Circus theme, and they embraced the occasion by adorning themselves in their preferred circus-themed attire.
Amcham Vice President, Arpaporn (Gift) Samabhandhu, Vice President & Area Managing Director at KENVUE warmly welcomed the attendees-"Amcham remains committed to fostering a robust international business community. The Board and I proudly represent a dynamic and driven group, determined to make Amcham Thailand the leading and most inclusive business organization in the Kingdom. Our primary focus remains on business, and we are thrilled to witness the rapid growth of our member network."
The US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert F. Godec toasted and congratulated the board of governors to start the evening and highlights of the evening included games and a silent auction with hundreds of prizes, and live musical performances.
The silent auction was delightfully competitive as members bid on prizes, from getaways to jewellery to furniture and appliances, all donated by Amcham members to raise money for the Amcham Thailand Foundation (ATF) Scholarship program.
Over 700,000 baht was raised to support deserving and financially disadvantaged Thai students with scholarships to pursue their university education in Thailand.
Special thanks to the event's sponsors: Amcham Platinum Sponsors: Amazon, Citibank, Chevron, Netflix, and Seagate. Amcham Gold Sponsors: Agoda, C.P. Group, Ford Motor Company, International School Bangkok, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard, Meta, Minor International, RMA Group, Tyson International, Western Digital, and WHA Group. Amcham Silver Sponsors: 3M, Amata Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Bangkok Hospital, Bangkok Patana School, Boonrawd Brewery, BorgWarner, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Dow Thailand Group, Esso, FedEx Express, Jelly Belly, McThai, NIST.