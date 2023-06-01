Amcham's Gala Dinner raises 700,000 THB to fund Scholarships for Thai students

Throughout the joyous evening, members contributed funds and increased awareness for the longstanding Amcham Thailand Foundation (ATF) scholarship program.

This year guests got a taste of the big top with a Circus Circus theme, and they embraced the occasion by adorning themselves in their preferred circus-themed attire.

Amcham Vice President, Arpaporn (Gift) Samabhandhu, Vice President & Area Managing Director at KENVUE warmly welcomed the attendees-"Amcham remains committed to fostering a robust international business community. The Board and I proudly represent a dynamic and driven group, determined to make Amcham Thailand the leading and most inclusive business organization in the Kingdom. Our primary focus remains on business, and we are thrilled to witness the rapid growth of our member network."