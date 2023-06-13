ERIA board elects Tetsuya Watanabe as new President

The decision was made by the governing board in recognition of Professor Watanabe's exceptional qualifications and expertise in various fields related to geopolitics, economic security, trade policy, innovation, and regional integration.

With an illustrious career spanning both academia and public service, Watanabe brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role.

Prior to joining ERIA, he served as the Special Advisor to the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, where he played a pivotal role in Japan's major trade policy initiatives and negotiations. Notably, he was involved in significant agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Japan-US Trade Agreement, Japan-UK Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and WTO Reforms. His contributions as Director General for Trade Policy at the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and Chief Counsellor of the TPP Headquarters at the Cabinet Secretariat have earned him widespread recognition.