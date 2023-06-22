PTTEP and partners awarded a sizable green hydrogen block in Oman
PTTEP is gearing towards the development of future energy together with 5 world-renowned companies in a large-scale green hydrogen project in the Sultanate of Oman.
This reflects PTTEP's efforts under the strategy to become a low-carbon organization and foster sustainable growth. The green hydrogen project is expected to commence production in 2030.
Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), stated that PTTEP's subsidiary FutureTech Energy Ventures Co., Ltd. (FTEV) with its 5 partners based in South Korea and France had been awarded the concession block and entered into a Project Development Agreement and a Sub-usufruct Agreement with Hydrom Oman SPC (Hydrom), a subsidiary under the Omani government, for the exclusive business development and production rights of green hydrogen project for 47 years in Block Z1-02 located in Duqm, East of the Sultanate of Oman.
The development of the sizable green hydrogen project marks the company's first stepping stone to the clean energy business with a targeted production capacity of approximately 220,000 tons of green hydrogen per year.
The consortium will carry out the feasibility and technical studies to finalise the project's total capital expenditure requirement.
Block Z1-02 covers approximately 340 square kilometres in Duqm, Oman. The consortium consists of FTEV, a group of South Korean companies including POSCO Holdings, Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd., Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd., Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd., and MESCAT Middle East DMCC, a subsidiary of ENGIE, French leading renewable company.
This project will be developed as the integrated green hydrogen production including installed renewable energy from solar and wind with a planned capacity of approximately 5 gigawatts (GW) and the green hydrogen plant constructed at the awarded concession area.
Another development is the ammonia production plant to convert the majority of green hydrogen production output into green ammonia at 1.2 million tons per year for export to South Korea, located in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.
The remaining green hydrogen will be served for Oman's domestic consumption. The construction is expected to take place in 2027, followed by a targeted commercial operations date in 2030.
"Oman is at the forefront regarding driving substantial development in green hydrogen. Being granted the exclusive rights for this large-scale project is a significant milestone for PTTEP and our partners in expanding the business into clean energy in one of the world's high-potential areas for renewables. PTTEP will leverage our experience and understanding of the energy business in Oman for over 20 years to contribute to the project development. Participation in this green hydrogen project will reinforce other future developments of new forms of energy, supporting our goal to become a low-carbon organization," Montri said.
At present, PTTEP has invested in the E&P businesses both upstream and midstream in Oman, including Oman Block 61, a large onshore gas field; PDO (Block 6), Oman's largest onshore oil field; Mukhaizna (Block 53); Oman Onshore Block 12; and Oman LNG, the only LNG gas liquefaction complex in the country.