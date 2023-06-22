PTTEP and partners awarded a sizable green hydrogen block in Oman

This project will be developed as the integrated green hydrogen production including installed renewable energy from solar and wind with a planned capacity of approximately 5 gigawatts (GW) and the green hydrogen plant constructed at the awarded concession area.

Another development is the ammonia production plant to convert the majority of green hydrogen production output into green ammonia at 1.2 million tons per year for export to South Korea, located in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

The remaining green hydrogen will be served for Oman's domestic consumption. The construction is expected to take place in 2027, followed by a targeted commercial operations date in 2030.

"Oman is at the forefront regarding driving substantial development in green hydrogen. Being granted the exclusive rights for this large-scale project is a significant milestone for PTTEP and our partners in expanding the business into clean energy in one of the world's high-potential areas for renewables. PTTEP will leverage our experience and understanding of the energy business in Oman for over 20 years to contribute to the project development. Participation in this green hydrogen project will reinforce other future developments of new forms of energy, supporting our goal to become a low-carbon organization," Montri said.

At present, PTTEP has invested in the E&P businesses both upstream and midstream in Oman, including Oman Block 61, a large onshore gas field; PDO (Block 6), Oman's largest onshore oil field; Mukhaizna (Block 53); Oman Onshore Block 12; and Oman LNG, the only LNG gas liquefaction complex in the country.