PAT wins 2023 AREA award for “People… Saving Water, Saving Land” project.

Since 2016, PAT has started implementing this project with a total of 80 check dams, encompassing upstream areas in nine provinces in a bid to “assist the country’s water resources”. The check dams, built in line with the initiative and principle of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, aim to help upstream forest areas recover, as well as reserve water for consumption. The check dams also aim to help mitigate droughts, floods and forest fires.

The Authority said it is committed to the project as it wants to give back to communities after having relied on the Chao Phraya River over the past 70 years.

Besides, the Authority said this year’s award gave it great pride and motivation to continue working on preserving upstream forest areas and the Chao Phraya River for the sake of the public.

It also promised to ensure the River of Kings remains plentiful, so PAT can continue operating its port business, generate revenue and stimulate the country’s economy.