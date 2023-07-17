Siam Commercial Bank reigns as Bank of the Year 2023

This accomplishment reflects SCB's unwavering commitment to continuously strive to become "A Better Bank." The award was presented by Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, Governor of the Bank of Thailand.

Kris Chantanotoke, Chief Executive Officer of SCB, expressed his pride in receiving the Bank of the Year 2023 award, noting that, "SCB, as the cornerstone of the SCBX group, remains dedicated to generating favourable returns and aspiring to be "The Most Admired Bank." The bank's overarching vision revolves around enhancing all aspects of its operations and evolving into "A Better Bank".

Its focus is on becoming the top digital bank in wealth management, delivering a seamless and interconnected service experience across various channels. SCB also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balanced credit portfolio to ensure sustainable growth, thanks to its dedicated employees who consistently deliver high-quality services to customers.