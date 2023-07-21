Seamless cross-border travel proven with Porsche and Shell Recharge

The high-performance charging stations feature 180 kW and 360 kW DC chargers, ensuring a fast and reliable charging experience. In addition, our customers can refresh while charging at our very own Shell Café/ Deli Café, and Select stores throughout their journey. With the longest HPC network in the region, we are driving the future of mobility in Southeast Asia, promoting net-zero emission and sustainable mobility in line with the Shell Powering Progress strategy." said Omar Shiekh – Executive Director Mobility Business, The Shell Company of Thailand Limited.

“ABB E-mobility is proud to collaborate with Porsche and Shell Recharge in this Record Run. This event is a great platform to showcase the ever-growing possibilities for electrification journeys, leading to net zero emissions and a more sustainable future. The Taycan Record Run also demonstrates how EV charging experience can be user-friendly and most importantly, safe for EV drivers,” commented Wee Jin Lee, Region Lead Asia Pacific, ABB E-Mobility.

The first-ever Taycan Record Run – as it happened

With more than 145 years of history, the iconic and luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Bangkok was chosen as the welcome site for the event, a perfect complement to the German sports car marque’s illustrious sporting heritage. On the evening of 17 July 2023, the three drivers arrived from their respective home countries, just in time for a final briefing on the route before retiring for an early night.

The car chosen for this record run was the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – the marque’s first all-electric sports car. Elevated and unlike any other EV, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is also optimally prepared for adventure with additional space and ground clearance. Following a free software update in 2022, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo also benefits from an improved WLTP-rated electric range of up to 512 kilometres, thanks to innovative thermal energy management, selective front electric motor de-coupling and improved recuperation strategies.

The three drivers’ electrifying trail into the record books began in the dark, early the next morning on 18 July 2023, as the Taycan was brought to the starting point: a Shell Recharge station at Bang Yai, on the outskirts of Bangkok. After topping up the car using ABB’s fastest 360 kW DC charger at this station, at exactly 04:00 AM local time, official timekeepers TAG Heuer started the clock, and the participants silently cruised out of the station, on their way toward Singapore.

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo was shod in high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, critically acclaimed for its handling reactivity and excellent braking performance in any situation for optimum safety.

Michelin has meticulously engineered bespoke tyre specifications that perfectly complement the performance capabilities of a Porsche. These cutting-edge tyres are designed to enhance the driving experience by providing optimal grip, stability, and control, even under the most demanding driving conditions.

Given the unpredictability of the route ahead, drivers were assured knowing that the car would be able to handle any road condition – and with the car’s navigation pointed straight out of Bangkok, the three voyagers made haste to the first pit stop on their route, as their first sunrise greeted them at Hua Hin.

Along the way, the car was kept within all prevailing speed limits, so as not to invalidate the record or increase the drain on the car’s battery. No additional charging benefits were accorded to the participants on this record run, and the three journalists made use of the existing special benefits accorded to all Porsche owners on the Shell Recharge HPC network, reserving their next chargers up to 60 minutes ahead of their arrival.

En route south through the Thai peninsula in bright daylight, the car’s special 75th-anniversary livery caught plenty of attention from fellow road users. Friendly well-wishes about the journey were received at every charging stop, as the car made its way quickly through its checkpoints in Thailand, from Chumphon to Nakhon Si Thammarat, and further south into Hat Yai. By nightfall, the trio were smoothly past customs at the Sadao border, and making a beeline to their mid-point, the first checkpoint in Malaysia at Porsche Centre Penang.

Porsche Malaysia staff and TAG Heuer officials were on hand to certify the mid-point time: 17 Hours and 55 minutes had elapsed since the trio emerged from the Shell station in Bang Yai. Recently upgraded 350 kW DC chargers at Porsche Centre Penang were immediately called to action, bringing the Taycan from 0 to 80 per cent state-of-charge in less than 25 minutes. Whilst stopped, the participants had time for a quick night-time refresh, preparing for the journey ahead in the dark.

Back on the road again, and fatigue was truly settling in after more than 20 Hours on the road with only limited rest in between. Now, the Taycan’s safety assistance systems were called into play: Bright Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) LED headlights shone far ahead while lane-keeping assistance kept the trio safe as they fought through their exhaustion to stay focused on the road ahead.

On all three drivers’ wrists was an additional timekeeping companion – the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 and TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch. Taking watchmaking to new heights, the TAG Heuer Connected Watch is the ultimate expression of excellence in technology, connectivity and design.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition is inspired by the all-electric Porsche Taycan, along with bespoke connectivity features developed exclusively for owners of Porsche cars, in addition to the wide range of sports apps already offered in TAG Heuer’s proprietary digital ecosystem. With precision-driven performance, the feature-packed smartwatch also kept track of the Taycan’s by displaying a glimpse of the car battery level and remaining range, making calculations an intuitive experience as trio continued their journey in the dark.

After another charging interval at the Shell Recharge Tapah south-bound lay-by, the Taycan made a vast, silent journey across the bulk of the Malaysian peninsula. The trio topped up for the last time at the Shell Recharge Tangkak southbound charging station at the tip of the state of Johor, their last stop before heading into Singapore.

The three drivers pressed on past the Malaysia-Singapore border early on Wednesday morning, despite a challenge at the Tuas checkpoint, thanks to a backup Taycan Cross Turismo that was activated.

A triumphant arrival

The travellers made their way across Tuas Checkpoint and into Singapore under torrential skies, but there would be no rain on their parade. The trio were on the last segment of their journey across the Ayer-Rajah Expressway, and just outside of the Marina Coastal Expressway, the Taycan indicated left to exit.

At 10:15 AM, the car pulled up to the finishing line – the SG50 Lattice structure within the picturesque grounds at Gardens by the Bay. With the iconic skyline of modern Singapore in the background, the record-setting Taycan arrived triumphantly, and its drivers were welcomed by the media, Porsche staff and event partners, as well as officials from the Singapore and Malaysia Book of Records.

After a celebratory announcement, TAG Heuer timekeepers authenticated the timing sheets for the entire journey, and the numbers were keyed in: 29 Hours and 15 minutes. Representatives from the Singapore Book of Records, Porsche Singapore and Shell handed the certificates to the three drivers, officially confirming that they had completed the fastest single journey in an EV from Thailand to Singapore. The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and its three drivers were now pioneers in the history books.