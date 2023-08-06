KBTG Techtopia - Thrilling journey across the AI verse

The event is packed with various activities offering knowledge, entertainment and opportunity to get to know people in the AI community, as follows:

The Conference Stage: A seminar at K Stadium that brings together over 20 executives and AI experts from KBTG and leading organizations worldwide. The topics feature four AI cores:

o AI Trends and Outlook: Experience the influence of AI through emerging trends and innovations.

o AI Transformation: Step up your organizational transformation in numerous dimensions with AI.

o AI x Human: Delve into factors that will support and enhance coexistence between humans and AI.

o AI Ecosystem: Explore future businesses driven by AI and open doors to new opportunities.

Showcase Exhibition: Participants can rub shoulders with representatives from Thailand's leading tech companies, such as Slack, Dynatrace and GitHub, which will set up booths to showcase their products. Participants can also view projects undertaken by KBTG Labs and its subsidiaries, including KX and Kubix.

Playground Workshop: A series of workshop designed by experts from leading organizations, including Google Cloud, Microsoft, Splunk and KBTG's Beacon Interface, to help the participants improve their AI skills in various dimensions.

KBTG FinFest: A networking party for the participants to chat and indulge themselves with food, drinks and cool music from DJ Tob of the Bangkok Invaders/Southside at the end of each day of the event.