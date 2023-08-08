MJets Thailand appointed as Gulfstream Authorized Warranty Facility
MJets, Thailand’s provider of aircraft maintenance and aviation solutions, is appointed as an official Warranty Facility for Gulfstream manufactured aircraft. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to excellence in aircraft maintenance and its position as a trusted partner.
With more than ten years of experience in the private aviation sector, MJets has solidified its reputation for delivering the highest standards of maintenance services, top-notch technical expertise and customer-centric solutions.
As an official Warranty Facility, MJets will provide comprehensive warranty support for a wide range of Gulfstream aircraft models, including the G280, G550, G650, G650ER, G500 and G600 aircraft, ensuring clients receive the highest level of care and service.
The appointment is a testament to MJets dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and reliability. MJets team of certified engineers possesses a deep understanding of each aircraft model, enabling them to deliver efficient solutions.
Natthapatr Sibunruang, CEO of MJets, expressed his enthusiasm about this prestigious recognition and said “We are excited and honoured to be appointed as an official Warranty Facility by Gulfstream, one of the most reputable private jet manufacturers in the industry. This achievement underlines our commitment to delivering exceptional maintenance services and reinforces our standing as a reliable aviation partner. It is our aim to pursue excellence and to continue to raise the bar for aircraft maintenance standards across the region”
“Delivering exemplary worldwide customer support is a hallmark of the Gulfstream ownership experience and we are pleased to partner with MJets to enhance our authorized service network in Asia-Pacific,” said Derek Zimmerman, President of Gulfstream Customer Support.
MJets commits to being equipped with a comprehensive inventory of genuine OEM parts and spares while customers can enjoy tax exemptions when servicing their aircraft at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, further enhancing the customer experience with seamless and cost-efficient solutions.
Customers who choose MJets as their warranty facility can expect rapid turnaround times and personalized support from a team of engineering experts.