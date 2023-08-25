MG Excites EV Market with NEW MG4 ELECTRIC in fresh pink
SAIC Motor-CP and MG Sales (Thailand) —authorized manufacturer and distributor of MG cars in Thailand—bring fanfare to BIG MOTOR SALE 2023 with its entire product lineup in various engine platforms coupled with exclusive offers to maximize ownership opportunities.
NEW MG HS and NEW MG VS HEV in Scarlet Red should excite SUV fans as they are available at special prices while the centre of attention will gravitate towards NEW MG4 ELECTRIC in a specially wrapped and limited exterior colour of FRESH PINK which can be reserved only at this motoring event.
BIG Motor Sale 2023 is taking place at BITEC Bang Na from August 25, to September 3, 2023, and visitors can meet MG at exhibition pavilion number A02 located in EH101 Hall.
Pongsak Lertruedeewattanavong, Vice President of MG Sales (Thailand) began, "MG would like to present amazing campaigns at BIG MOTOR SALE 2023 to ensure customers earn the highest possible values regardless of models they choose. Customers will be pleased with a 48-month payment plan with 1.99 % interest, a complimentary MG Home Charger, and an exemption of charger installation fee for all five EV models of ours namely NEW MG ZS EV, NEW MG EP PLUS, NEW MG4 ELECTRIC, NEW MG ES, and NEW MG MAXUS 9. Moreover, new owners of our EVs will also be covered with our 8-year or 180,000-200,000 km battery warranty subject to model, a complimentary premium insurance package and compulsory motor insurance for one year—which can be extended to three years for customers who choose NEW MG4 ELECTRIC and NEW MG ZS EV. For internal combustion vehicles and vehicles with alternative engine technologies, customers can enjoy an interest-free payment for up to 48 months, a 1-year complimentary premium insurance package, a 1-year compulsory motor insurance for one year, and a battery warranty package for 8 years with unlimited mileage.
"MG would like to please customers who love the colour red with our Scarlet Red Campaign. We have two SUV models in Scarlet Red namely NEW MG HS in D Version with a special price of THB899,000 (from THB1,089,000) and a sport hybrid SUV like NEW MG VS HEV in D Version for THB739,000 (from THB859,000 ). Under this campaign, customers can earn a 1-year complimentary premium insurance package, a 1-year compulsory motor insurance for one year, and an extended warranty for five years or 150,000 km. For NEW MG VS HEV, a 10-year of hybrid battery warranty with unlimited mileage is also offered. For customers who consider MG ZS in V trim and all guises of MG5, MG additionally gives up to THB20,000 of a special discount under our trade-in and referral program.
"In the time of 'Pink Fever', MG once excited fans and netizens with a post of an AI-generated design of NEW MG4 ELECTRIC. We then turned imagination into reality as another highlight of ours under the concept of 'FROM AI TO REALITY.' At BIG MOTOR SALE 2023, MG would like to present a gift to our fans in the form of a NEW MG4 ELECTRIC wrapped in FRESH PINK. This special edition of NEW MG4 ELECTRIC is going to be available for only eight units and only at BIG MOTOR SALE 2023."
In detail, customers who wish to own NEW MG4 ELECTRIC in FRESH PINK can choose whether they want the D Version priced at THB869,000 or the X Version priced at THB969,000 with no extra wrapping cost. With a 170 hp electric motor, the NEW MG4 ELECTRIC is a rear-wheel drive EV with driving excitement and a long range of 425 km per full charge under NEDC criteria. It is the first EV model of MG built upon a meticulously designed EV platform called NEBULA PURE ELECTRIC PLATFORM. Its iconic identity can be seen in its sporty exterior, simple yet stylish cabin, and 26 safety systems on board.