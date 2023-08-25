MG Excites EV Market with NEW MG4 ELECTRIC in fresh pink

NEW MG HS and NEW MG VS HEV in Scarlet Red should excite SUV fans as they are available at special prices while the centre of attention will gravitate towards NEW MG4 ELECTRIC in a specially wrapped and limited exterior colour of FRESH PINK which can be reserved only at this motoring event.

BIG Motor Sale 2023 is taking place at BITEC Bang Na from August 25, to September 3, 2023, and visitors can meet MG at exhibition pavilion number A02 located in EH101 Hall.

Pongsak Lertruedeewattanavong, Vice President of MG Sales (Thailand) began, "MG would like to present amazing campaigns at BIG MOTOR SALE 2023 to ensure customers earn the highest possible values regardless of models they choose. Customers will be pleased with a 48-month payment plan with 1.99 % interest, a complimentary MG Home Charger, and an exemption of charger installation fee for all five EV models of ours namely NEW MG ZS EV, NEW MG EP PLUS, NEW MG4 ELECTRIC, NEW MG ES, and NEW MG MAXUS 9. Moreover, new owners of our EVs will also be covered with our 8-year or 180,000-200,000 km battery warranty subject to model, a complimentary premium insurance package and compulsory motor insurance for one year—which can be extended to three years for customers who choose NEW MG4 ELECTRIC and NEW MG ZS EV. For internal combustion vehicles and vehicles with alternative engine technologies, customers can enjoy an interest-free payment for up to 48 months, a 1-year complimentary premium insurance package, a 1-year compulsory motor insurance for one year, and a battery warranty package for 8 years with unlimited mileage.