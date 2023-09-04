Foot Locker partners with MAP Active Adiperkasa to open power store

To bring more access and convenience to Thai consumers who would like to shop for the world's best sneaker brands, Foot Locker also launched its official website www.footlocker.co.th to facilitate online shopping on September 1, 2023.

Deepak Tomar, country general manager and director, Thailand, MAP Active Adiperkasa said: “The sportswear, sneakers, and lifestyle clothing market in Thailand, which is valued at around 30 billion baht, are categories that are steadily growing. Following the pandemic, consumers are able to continue group activities, play sports and attend live sporting events, all requiring new gear from the best brands. The continued popularity of streetwear products made this the right time for Foot Locker to introduce its ‘power store’ concept to Thailand. With the great potential of the market and a strong brand that is recognised and trusted by customers around the world, we are thrilled to be opening our first official retail store today at Siam Center.”