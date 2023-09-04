Foot Locker partners with MAP Active Adiperkasa to open power store
MAP Active Adiperkasa has introduced the first Foot Locker power store in Thailand at Siam Center, M floor. Foot Locker, the US-based retailer with an iconic history and a reputation as a sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture, recently opened its doors.
To bring more access and convenience to Thai consumers who would like to shop for the world's best sneaker brands, Foot Locker also launched its official website www.footlocker.co.th to facilitate online shopping on September 1, 2023.
Deepak Tomar, country general manager and director, Thailand, MAP Active Adiperkasa said: “The sportswear, sneakers, and lifestyle clothing market in Thailand, which is valued at around 30 billion baht, are categories that are steadily growing. Following the pandemic, consumers are able to continue group activities, play sports and attend live sporting events, all requiring new gear from the best brands. The continued popularity of streetwear products made this the right time for Foot Locker to introduce its ‘power store’ concept to Thailand. With the great potential of the market and a strong brand that is recognised and trusted by customers around the world, we are thrilled to be opening our first official retail store today at Siam Center.”
Foot Locker has approximately 2,600 stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as an easy-to-access website. Each Foot Locker store offers an incredible experience to customers, allowing them to shop for an assortment of unique products. In Thailand, Foot Locker looks to support and engage with the sneaker, dance, and local sports communities such as Nike, Jordan, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, Puma, NBA, Vans, Converse, Under Armour, Lacoste, Dr. Martens, SELFHOOD and many others.
The first Foot Locker power store in Thailand in Siam Center is spread over 1,321 square meters of retail space. Operated by MAP Active Adiperkasa, the new store is expected to be the hub for local sneaker culture, art, music and sports and a destination for the entire family.
“Foot Locker is a well-known brand for Thai consumers, especially among young people and sneakerheads who have been waiting for it to open in Thailand for a long time. Therefore, we believe that the first store as well as our online presence at
Footlocker.co.th will be met with great success. We are also ready to open new branches soon after, with fun activities and special collections that cannot be found anywhere else ready to excite consumers throughout the year and in years to come,” Tomar added.