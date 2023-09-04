Tipco plans to achieve annual reduction of 2,028 tons of CO2 emissions
Tipco, Thailand’s leading fruit drinks maker, has partnered with GreenYellow, a leading energy turnkey services provider in solar projects. In this partnership, GreenYellow has successfully installed solar power plants at Tipco’s factories with an installed capacity of 2.77 MWp.
These solar power plants are invested, installed, and currently operated by GreenYellow, which will contribute to sustainable growth by reducing Tipco’s carbon emissions by 2,028 tons per year.
The installation of these solar power plants is expected to generate 4 GWh per year of clean, environmentally friendly electricity. By partnering with GreenYellow, Tipco is actively expanding its reach and working towards its Sustainable Development Goals, aiming to create sustainable communities while minimizing its environmental impact.
At the core of Tipco's mission is the goal of promoting wellness in society, understanding people's way of living, and providing products and services that cater to their needs. As part of this project, Tipco is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 25% by 2025.
Pasit Akkaranunkorranich, CEO of Tipco Food Group said “Our mission extends beyond simply enhancing people's quality of life and communities through our products. We are committed to creating greener communities for the Thai people. We firmly believe that our partnership with GreenYellow will have a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Our goal is to make a profound impact on the lives of individuals within these communities by significantly reducing CO2 emissions. We strive to create a better future and a healthier environment for everyone.”
Frank Glück, CEO of GreenYellow Thailand and Asia said “We are delighted to have successfully invested and installed 2.77 MWp solar plants at Tipco’s facilities through customization and tailored to meet their specific requirements. Our aim is to extend a positive impact to a broader community in Thailand and partnering with Tipco is proof of our shared vision of making a meaningful difference in society and the environment. Tipco's mission strongly aligns with our commitment to fostering a sustainable environment and promoting the adoption of green energy. Together, we are dedicated to creating a greener future and leaving a lasting positive impact on the world around us.”
GreenYellow's solar business model is B.O.O.T. (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) through Solar PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), which offers customized solutions tailored to clients' requirements, requiring no investment.
The company provides free operation and maintenance, ensuring electricity savings while guaranteeing efficiency and performance. GreenYellow's vision is closely aligned with the Thai government's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.