Tipco plans to achieve annual reduction of 2,028 tons of CO2 emissions

These solar power plants are invested, installed, and currently operated by GreenYellow, which will contribute to sustainable growth by reducing Tipco’s carbon emissions by 2,028 tons per year.

The installation of these solar power plants is expected to generate 4 GWh per year of clean, environmentally friendly electricity. By partnering with GreenYellow, Tipco is actively expanding its reach and working towards its Sustainable Development Goals, aiming to create sustainable communities while minimizing its environmental impact.

At the core of Tipco's mission is the goal of promoting wellness in society, understanding people's way of living, and providing products and services that cater to their needs. As part of this project, Tipco is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 25% by 2025.