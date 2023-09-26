Habitat Group, ECG Venture Capital launch flagship branded residence in Pattaya

Branded Residences - raising the bar for investors and residents

Offering a contemporary and luxurious resort-style lifestyle by the exclusive shores of Wongamat Beach in Pattaya, Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya is the first luxury branded residence of its kind in the Wongamat area. In collaboration with global hospitality leaders Wyndham Resorts and Hotels, the residences will be branded with the group's 5-star brand Wyndham Grand, reflecting the exclusivity of the residences, their excellence in design and the unique location.

"The growing interest in branded residences is a trend we are seeing globally. Property is considered a low-risk long-term investment and our aim is to offer customers an exciting and exclusive property investment through strategic global partnerships with groups such as Wyndham Resorts and Hotels. Currently an emerging concept in Pattaya, we see robust growth for the branded residence sector and expect the appeal amongst both Thai and international buyers to continue to grow," added Chanin.

A new standard of luxury resort living on Wongamat Beach

Want to make a restaurant reservation? Need catering help for that special event? Or would like personal assistance in booking flights, organising housekeeping or laundry services? These are just some of the services available to residents through the 5-star concierge service. Residents can also enjoy the wide range of leisure facilities spread across seven floors of Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya, including a floating lounge, infinity pool, luxury lounge, golf simulator, swimming pools suitable for all ages, sky bar and 360-degree sea views from the rooftop, amongst others.

Situated on 3-0-40.4 rai of land, the 36-storey luxury condominium with a rooftop boasts outstanding architecture and design, and sea views from every residence.

There are 385 residences in total including 1 Bedroom (27 to 66 sq.m.) and 2 Bedrooms (70 to 99 sq.m.) as well as the Luxury Collection which comprises Luxury 2 Bedrooms (83 sq.m.), Luxury 3 Bedrooms (129-137 sq.m.) and Luxury 4 Bedrooms (144-217 sq.m.). Prices range from THB4.79-60 million.

Drawing inspiration from the gentle curves of the Wongamat Beach shoreline and the reflective natural beauty that connects the sea and surrounding nature, Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya is designed under the concept of "Nature Connect" for which it has already received a number of international accolades.

The building's Y-shaped architectural design ensures that every residence enjoys a sea view while allowing natural light to enter, creating a relaxed ambience and promotion well-being.

"Wongamat Beach is the top trending premium destination in Pattaya and currently there are very few residences in the market. Demand for high-quality residences in the area is strong with average selling prices upwards of THB200,000-300,000 per sq.m. Launching at THB160,000 per sq.m., Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya offers exceptional value for money. We are targeting a new generation of buyers, those with young families who seek a vacation home or a second home for relaxation, and who will appreciate that the residences will serve as a family asset and an investment for the future," concluded Chanin.