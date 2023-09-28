HRH Princess Ubolratana confers 14th Thailand Tourism Awards

Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana conferred the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards on 254 Thai tourism enterprises recognised for quality and excellence in tourism and hospitality operations while underlining Thailand’s new direction towards high-value and sustainable tourism. The presentation ceremony was held at the Samyan Mitrtown Hall and held on World Tourism Day (27 September), as a symbolic gesture of recognition that builds awareness for responsible and sustainable tourism.

H.E. Mr. Arrun Boonchai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said “The government recognises tourism as a major contributor to revive the Thai economy and is taking specific measures to elevate the supply and sustainable standards to drive Thai tourism towards sustainability. The Thailand Tourism Awards is a key tool in fostering cooperation among stakeholders, promoting sustainable development, creating jobs, and ultimately distributing tourism benefits and income across the breadth and depth of the entire kingdom.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) initiated the biannual Thailand Tourism Awards - also known as the Kinnari Awards - in 1996, as it believes that the Awards signify quality and excellence in tourism and hospitality operations. The Award winners demonstrate readiness to support and strengthen Thailand’s tourism industry, so that they may compete globally for many years to come.

The Awards also serve as a catalyst for the winners, who benefit by leveraging the publicity and increased interest in their products that help drive business development.