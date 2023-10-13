NBTC hosts International OTT Symposium to boost Thai digital society
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) organised the "NBTC International OTT Symposium in Digital Ecosystem" on October 10 and 11 with the aim of guiding Thai society into the digital era.
“The NBTC realises the importance of providing OTT [over-the-top] services and promoting a digital ecosystem to achieve sustainable economic development of the country,” said NBTC chairman Professor Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck in his opening address.
“We are confident that this conference will be beneficial and serve as another significant step in leading Thai society towards a sustainable digital age,” he added.
Notachard Chintakanond, executive director of the International Affairs Bureau, told the symposium that growing mobile internet penetration in Thailand is expected to reach 85.03% soon.
The symposium offered opportunities for participants from the public and private sectors, and related international organisations, to discuss and exchange visions, solutions, and challenges regarding OTT services and promoting the digital ecosystem during the transition to the digital era. Also sharing their perspectives on OTT were leaders and representatives from embassies and other international organisations, including the ITU (International Telecommunication Union), TRC, BOT, Lineman Wongnai, Line Pay, DEPA (Digital Economy Promotion Agency), Huawei Technology, Buzzebees, NCC, KTB, CU, SCB, True, NT, ETDA, Omdia, Mono, Avia, and NBTC.