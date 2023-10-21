Germany, Thailand launch TGC EMC project for climate change collaboration 

Philipp Behrens, Head of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Division, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany (BMWK), underlined the significance of TGC EMC, one of IKI’s flagship bilateral cooperation projects, noting, “TGC EMC is more than a mitigation project. It provides us with a collaboration platform for analysing, further developing, piloting, and upscaling transition pathways.”

Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, highlighted the approach of TGC EMC that aims to support the sectors by building a strong foundation of knowledge. He anticipated that the kick-off event would allow for closer cooperation and greater integration between all sectors, contributing to the country’s climate action goals.

Natee Sithiprasasana, Director and Secretary of the Climate Change Institute, Federation of Thai Industries, outlined in his keynote speech titled “Energy transition with sector integration for carbon neutrality in 2050”, the role of the political partners in building integration between sectors and how sector integration can support the country’s energy transition to and contribute to the carbon neutrality and net-zero targets.

The event also featured a panel discussion on “City Lab – Sector Integration for Solutions Driving Energy Transition”, by experts from the public and private sectors.

The panellists discussed the requirements of Thailand's energy transition and the priority factors that Thailand has to consider to effectively accelerate the transition towards clean energy.

As the event drew to a close, Reinhold Elges, Country Director of GIZ Thailand, expressed his gratitude to the partner organisations, whose engagement in the project plays a crucial role in fostering fruitful collaboration.

He placed particular emphasis on the long-standing cooperation between Germany and Thailand through a multitude of projects implemented by GIZ, which reflect the shared commitment to climate protection to ensure a sustainable future for everyone.



