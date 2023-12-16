ATF Raises 3M+ Baht for 84 Thai Students' Scholarships
The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) successfully raised more than three million baht and awarded scholarships to 84 deserving students, enabling them to complete their university studies in the Kingdom.
Funding was raised during the year through various American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) events, and sponsorships from AMCHAM's exclusive tier members, including Agoda, Citibank, C.P. Group, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Minor International, Seagate, as well as through corporate and individual donations from members.
Education has always been a core value for AMCHAM. Over the past 30 years, the ATF has supported over 3,200 university scholarships for deserving Thai students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The scholarships play a crucial role in providing financial assistance to the students and motivating them to continue their higher education.
Throughout the year, AMCHAM members engage in several activities to support fundraising and the training and capacity building of scholarship recipients.
AMCHAM's Community Projects Council works directly with universities to identify hard-working and motivated students enrolled in programs championed by AMCHAM member companies, such as business, science, mathematics, computer science, engineering, and tourism & hospitality management.
AMCHAM's scholarship graduates have gone on to pursue their career goals and find employment with Chevron, Esso, Ford, and other AMCHAM member companies. They continue to give back to their communities, contributing to the overall development of the Thai economy and society.
This year, the ATF hosted two camps, a two-day Orientation Camp for new entry students, and a four-day Career Camp for graduating students.
On April 4 -6, the new scholarship students attended several workshops and activities aimed at providing them with valuable training on key career and life skills to prepare them for their journey into the professional world.
From June 11 - 14, 2023, the ATF hosted a four-day Career Camp for the graduating cohort of scholarship students where more than 50 AMCHAM members volunteered to dedicate their time and resources to conduct in-person workshops, site visits, and presentations.
The students participated in workshops covering various aspects of career preparation, including resume writing, interviewing skills, growing your professional network, and effective communication in the business world.
Additionally, they attended a morning of mock interviews conducted by HR professionals from AMCHAM member companies.
Throughout the year, funds were raised through various AMCHAM events to support the Foundation. AMCHAM members participated in Trivia Nights the AMCHAM Governors' Gala Dinner and the AMCHAM Golf Tournament to support education for Thai university students across the country.