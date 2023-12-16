ATF Raises 3M+ Baht for 84 Thai Students' Scholarships

Funding was raised during the year through various American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) events, and sponsorships from AMCHAM's exclusive tier members, including Agoda, Citibank, C.P. Group, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Minor International, Seagate, as well as through corporate and individual donations from members.

Education has always been a core value for AMCHAM. Over the past 30 years, the ATF has supported over 3,200 university scholarships for deserving Thai students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The scholarships play a crucial role in providing financial assistance to the students and motivating them to continue their higher education.

Throughout the year, AMCHAM members engage in several activities to support fundraising and the training and capacity building of scholarship recipients.