Sino-Thai announces major restructuring

Part of that restructuring, according to STEC director Pakpoom Srichamni, is the setting up of STECON Group (Public Company) as the holding company. This aligns with the new strategic direction to effectively govern and formulate policies for both existing and new high-growth businesses to ensure sustainable and long-term business development.

“We see new business opportunities for further development. In addition to construction work, we want to take advantage of these opportunities to advance our business. The company has therefore invested in high-growth businesses (new S-Curve) and the traditional construction business with a solid backlog of over a hundred billion baht. This approach is also driving an increase in recurring income. However, we continue to emphasise the importance of engineering and construction as our core business," said Pakpoom.