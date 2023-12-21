WHA partners with PTT Global Chemical to strengthen logistics business

The partnership between WHA and GC will lead to an integration of both parties’ expertise, strength and industry leadership, thus enhancing business competitiveness and customer service capability. This would make the warehouse receiving operation highly accurate, fast, and at a competitive cost. It would also take into account reduction of impact on the environment by leveraging green logistics innovation and technology that would help lower energy consumption and pollution, such as greenhouse gas emissions in business operations.

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group CEO, WHA, earlier said that the green logistics project was one of four business hubs based on its "Mission to the Sun" vision with the goal of developing and building positive changes for the environment, society and economy.