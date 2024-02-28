PTT, sole Thai brand, tops global value list for 12 consecutive years in 2024

It has remarkably ascended 78 places from last year to 267th in the current ranking, reflecting the organization’s operational excellence across all aspects. This list is based on Brand Finance’s brand evaluation methodology, which encompasses various factors such as brand strength, brand loyalty and business performance.

Alex Haigh, Managing Director – Asia Pacific of Brand Finance said Thailand's Oil & Gas sector in 2023 faced disruptions from geopolitical uncertainties, evolving regulations and macroeconomic challenges such as inflationary pressures. Despite this, PTT attained a commendable Brand Strength Index score of 82 points out of 100. Additionally, the brand recorded a significant brand value growth of 25% to reach US$ 8.3 billion. PTT's positive performance could be attributed to the diversification of its strategies – namely its recent investments in the digital capital market and further expansion of its renewable energy businesses.