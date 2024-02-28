PTT, sole Thai brand, tops global value list for 12 consecutive years in 2024
Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President & Chief Executive Officer, PTT Public Company Limited revealed PTT is Thailand’s only brand listed in Brand Finance’s ranking of the world’s 500 most valuable brands this year, with a brand value of over US$ 8 billion.
It has remarkably ascended 78 places from last year to 267th in the current ranking, reflecting the organization’s operational excellence across all aspects. This list is based on Brand Finance’s brand evaluation methodology, which encompasses various factors such as brand strength, brand loyalty and business performance.
Alex Haigh, Managing Director – Asia Pacific of Brand Finance said Thailand's Oil & Gas sector in 2023 faced disruptions from geopolitical uncertainties, evolving regulations and macroeconomic challenges such as inflationary pressures. Despite this, PTT attained a commendable Brand Strength Index score of 82 points out of 100. Additionally, the brand recorded a significant brand value growth of 25% to reach US$ 8.3 billion. PTT's positive performance could be attributed to the diversification of its strategies – namely its recent investments in the digital capital market and further expansion of its renewable energy businesses.
Auttapol further stressed PTT’s recognition as the sole Thai representative in this global ranking is a matter of pride. This achievement highlights the organization’s full potential to build a global brand, including implementing the strategy for the “Future Energy and Beyond” businesses, together with the social and environmental responsibility that has been fulfilled for the past 45 years. PTT consistently forges ahead and drives the future, steering a path towards sustainable growth and a higher quality of life for Thai society.
Moreover, PTT ranked fourth among the top 300 most valuable ASEAN brands in 2023, attributed to its robust financial performance, brand value, and operational strategy. This ranking demonstrates PTT’s leadership in the energy sector, significantly contributing to regional sustainable growth and economic development with new technological innovations.