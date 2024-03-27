Revolutionizing eye care: Comprehensive Bladeless Lasik Center

ViMUT Hospital, a private hospital in the heart of Bangkok, has established a comprehensive presence in the LASIK industry and is advancing with the launch of the 'ViMUT LASIK Center’.

This centre emphasizes safe innovation to minimize complications and alleviate the fears associated with LASIK surgery, operating under the concept 'Do it today, See tomorrow.'

ViMUT is inviting individuals with vision issues to transform their visual world – to achieve sharper vision and a life free from glasses – using the innovative 'FEMTO LDV Z8’, a machine that ensures vision preservation surgery and bladeless cataract surgery with quick recovery times.

ViMUT Hospital highlights that global trends in eye care and LASIK are on the rise, correlating with the new generation's lifestyle of continuous screen usage for studying, working, communication, and entertainment.

This trend aligns with the World Health Organization's (WHO) prediction that by 2050, half of the world's population will be myopic. ViMUT Hospital is moving ahead with the establishment of a specialized centre that boasts top-tier modern innovations and a team of medical experts from various specialities.

Their vision is to elevate the standard of Holistic Healthcare by offering comprehensive services that span prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. It is anticipated that the opening of the full-scale LASIK center will attract numerous customers and ViMUT Hospital is committed to providing eye care that is both safe and sustainable, enabling Thais to effectively manage their screen-centered modern lifestyles.