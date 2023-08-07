World Bank highlights Thailand's recovery prospects and challenges

Challenges on the horizon

While Thailand's vision for growth is commendable, the World Bank representative pointed out three significant challenges:

(a) Domestic structural weaknesses: A declining working-age population, slowing private investment, and weakened productivity growth present obstacles to Thailand's long-term growth prospects. Addressing these structural challenges will be essential for reclaiming higher growth trajectories and achieving high-income status by the desired timeframe.

(b) Global headwinds: Global economic uncertainties, such as high inflation, tight financial conditions, and record debt levels, may impact Thailand's recovery momentum through the goods trade and financial channels. Slower-than-expected growth in the East Asia and Pacific region, particularly in China, could further affect the Thai economy.

(c) Political stalemate: Internal political challenges pose hindrances to Thailand's recovery and future focus. The World Bank representative cautioned that impatience among the Thai private sector and international markets might increase if the political stalemate persists.

Zarcone concluded his address by reiterating the World Bank's commitment to supporting Thailand's development agenda and fostering a new and resilient economy, noting that the organisation's ongoing analytical work with various ministries and the private sector aims to inform strategic directions for inclusive growth across the country.

“The challenges may be significant, but the opportunities are equally vast”, he said. “The collaboration between Thailand and the World Bank holds promise for the nation's future as a beacon of growth, innovation, and human development in the region.”