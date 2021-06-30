China-Thailand relations get stronger in face of adversity

At present, great changes and the epidemic situation overlap and resonate, bringing unprecedented impact on global political stability, economic operation, and health governance system.
Meanwhile, the trend of world multi-polarization has not fundamentally changed, economic globalization has shown new resilience, and the voice of upholding multilateralism, strengthening communication and cooperation, and achieving mutual benefits and the win-win situation has become stronger.
In such an era of challenges and hopes, the profound friendship between China and Thailand, which has been lasting for thousands of years, is constantly being sublimated, and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Thailand is becoming increasingly prosperous.
‘Yang Xin’Charge D’affairsof the Chinese Embassy said
we work hand in hand to build a strong wall against the virus. Leaders of the two countries and people from all walks of life have encouraged each other and carried out fruitful cooperation in diagnosis and treatment, vaccines, prevention and control, etc.
So far, China has provided more than 10 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, and we also thank Thailand for the support and cooperation in the implementation of “spring seedling action” in Thailand.
We overcame difficulties and pushed forward bilateral practical cooperation against the downward trend. In the first four months of this year, the trade volume between China and Thailand increased by 37% year on year, especially the trade of agricultural products developed rapidly. In the Q1 of this year, Thailand’s vegetable exports to China increased by 96%.
At present, Huawei has helped Thailand to become the first 5G commercial country in ASEAN, ZTE has invested in a 5G smart factory in Thailand, and Great Wall Motors has invested in new energy electric vehicle production base in Thailand. The cooperation between the two countries is full of new dynamics and new highlights.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. China has embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The new development model with “dual circulation” as its prominent feature will bring more development opportunities to countries all over the world, including Thailand. China-Thailand cooperation has broad prospects.
“The two sides should seize the opportunity, tap into the potential, promote cooperation and jointly create the future, so as to inject new impetus into the well-being of the two countries and regional development.” Charge D’affairsof the Chinese Embassy said.
Yang said in this regard, I would like to share the following views:
I. Strengthen strategic alignment. Continue to build high-quality BRI, step up consultation on the cooperation outline of BRI between the two governments, and promote an in-depth connection between Guangdong-Hongkong-Macao GBA and Thailand’s EEC; continue to learn from each other and constantly strengthen the exchange of experience in poverty reduction and rural development between China and Thailand.
II. Promote cooperation in the fight against the covid-19. China will continue to do its best to meet Thailand’s demand for vaccines, and hopes that both sides will encourage their enterprises to speed up the discussion of establishing a vaccine filling center in Thailand; strengthen cooperation in infectious disease prevention and control, diagnosis and treatment, traditional medicine and other fields, and build a community of common health for both countries.
III. Deepen economic and trade cooperation. Speed up the construction of China-Thailand railway and improve the level of interconnection; strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as advantageous production capacity, infrastructure, smart city, and digital innovation; encourage Thailand to develop a ‘bio cycle’ green economy and strengthen cooperation with China in developing a green, low-carbon and circular economy.
IV. Promote people to people exchanges. Efforts should be made to overcome the impact of the epidemic and continue to carry out cooperation and interactive exchanges in the fields of education, culture, science and technology; Promote knowledge and technology sharing, talent exchange and training, especially around the railway, communication technology, small and medium-sized enterprises to carry out targeted professional training.
V. Expand multilateral cooperation. China supports Thailand in hosting next year’s APEC leaders’ informal meeting, appreciates Thailand’s active support for the upgrading of China-ASEAN relations, and is willing to work together to promote the coordination and development between the Lancang-Mekong cooperation mechanism and the three river basin mechanism, strive for the early implementation of the regional comprehensive economic partnership agreement, and further strengthen coordination and cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral institutions.
Epidemic and chaos are intertwined, and the right path leads to a long way. No matter how the international situation may change, as long as we work together hand in hand, the friendship between China and Thailand will last forever, and the future of China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will be even better.
Published : June 30, 2021
