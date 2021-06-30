China-Thailand relations get stronger in face of adversity

At present, great changes and the epidemic situation overlap and resonate, bringing unprecedented impact on global political stability, economic operation, and health governance system.

Meanwhile, the trend of world multi-polarization has not fundamentally changed, economic globalization has shown new resilience, and the voice of upholding multilateralism, strengthening communication and cooperation, and achieving mutual benefits and the win-win situation has become stronger.

In such an era of challenges and hopes, the profound friendship between China and Thailand, which has been lasting for thousands of years, is constantly being sublimated, and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Thailand is becoming increasingly prosperous.

‘Yang Xin’Charge D’affairsof the Chinese Embassy said

we work hand in hand to build a strong wall against the virus. Leaders of the two countries and people from all walks of life have encouraged each other and carried out fruitful cooperation in diagnosis and treatment, vaccines, prevention and control, etc.

So far, China has provided more than 10 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, and we also thank Thailand for the support and cooperation in the implementation of “spring seedling action” in Thailand.