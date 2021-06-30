Thai property market moves to next level with smart homes for post-Covid era

Meanwhile, property developers have redesigned both their low-rise projects – detached houses, townhouses and twin-houses – and also condominiums under the smart residential concept by plugging in digital technology to serve customer demand at this time.

Technology is undoubtedly a key part of the “next normal” for current and future residential projects.

According to a survey by US-based marketing research institute IDC, demand for smart home equipment grew 31 per cent in 2018 from the year before and is forecast to rise over 100 per cent in 2022.

Global management consultant Kearney estimates the value of smart homes in the global market will reach US$263 billion or about THB8.41 trillion in 2022. The main market demand is focused on convenience-boosting equipment and security systems.

Meanwhile, business data platform Statista estimates the smart home market in Thailand was worth $532 million or about THB17.02 billion in 2019. Statista records the market value under different device categories, including smart appliances valued at $224 million (THB7.13 billion), the next smart-home security devices ($145 million or THB4.64 billion) and smart-home entertainment devices ($70 million or THB2.24 billion).

For example, most property developers deploy touchless technology for entrance and exit at condominium and low-rise residential projects. Mobile phone applications record the arrival and departure time of residents while the touchless security system records visitor times.

According to a recent survey by The Nation Thailand, most Thai property firms are currently developing their residential projects under the “smart home” concept. The aim is to boost the quality of living, security and health for their customers.

HFor example, AP (Thailand) Plc is collaborating with Thai Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to integrate its new space design innovations for three-storey townhomes with Samsung’s futuristic consumer electronics and is preparing to offer this synergy to buyers of all ready-to-move-in Baan Klang Muang townhomes. The company has also joined hands with Xiaomi Technology (Thailand) Ltd to transform condominium living in the digital era by fully integrating intelligent innovation into living spaces for the first time at LIFE Asoke-Rama 9, a new ready-to-move-in condominium development at the heart of the new CBD on Rama 9. Connection to smart home technology Xiaomi’s MI Home app frees you from the need to manually control all electric appliances and devices.