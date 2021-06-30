THERE IS NO NEED FOR THE MILITARY IN POLITICS

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has already left behind his role as the leader of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party (FFP). After stepping out of Parliament, he is now active as the chair of the Progressive Movement and focuses on local politics.

In an interview, Thanathorn expresses his views on Thai politics and his vision for the country.

Q: With the 20-year national strategy in place, how do you envision Thailand in the next 10 to 20 years?

A: In my view, the national strategy is not only vague but it is also a tool used by an unelected power group to destroy the elected representatives of the people.

In the next two decades, I hope Thailand will be a simple society. People, regardless of their financial situation, should have access to quality education. Public transport should be good and convenient. There should also be more parks in the country, with clean air for people to enjoy.

I also envision a Thailand that will develop its own technologies and prove competitive in a global market. Thailand will also lend a hand when neighbours have a difficult time. Our country will also drive key global agendas including human rights.

And of course, I want to see Thailand become a democracy.

Q : What are Thailand’s traps?

A : We have technologies and competence. Yet, so many problems have raged on in Thailand because of structural problems.

Thailand hits a dead-end because power does not belong to the people. A handful of privileged people have that power. Resources therefore are not really used to upgrade people’s quality of life.