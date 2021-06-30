Young tycoons bring fresh outlook to cope with disruptions of a fast-changing world

Central -- Wherever you are, you can shop

Many years ago, the Central Group, which operates physical malls and branches both in Thailand and abroad, had transformed itself into a “tech company” as a strategic framework for driving its business with the mobilisation of the new generation of the Chirathivat family.

Rvisra Chirathivat is the daughter of Suthichai Chirathivat, who has become an important force in leading the Central Group's foray into the digital world.

Rvisra, who is now the chief marketing officer at Central Department Store Co and Robinson Plc under Central Retail Group, has always emphasised “digital and technology” as important tools to facilitate easier and more efficient connection between Central Group’s core department store business and the online world.

“Central is a leader in innovation,” she says. “We bring various technologies to develop our business and create an omni-channel experience to provide our customers with complete comfort and cover all platforms, both online and offline,” she adds.

Rvisra, graduated in economics from Scripps College, and obtained an MBA from Loyola Marymount University, USA, before working for both a new tech startup company, and global-brand companies, such as Microsoft, Samsung, Universal Studios.

Rvisra was also marketing director of Central Department Store in China before being promoted as chief marketing officer of JD Central, a joint venture between Central Group and JD.com, China’s largest online retailer.

JD Central has become the flagship of the Central Group in penetrating the online retail business.

“New lifestyles are developing every day. Everyone is free to live as they please, and that makes marketing more fun as marketers have the opportunity to come up with new ideas and strategies,” she says.

Rvisra says that new-age marketers need to focus on three areas:

1. The speed and agility to keep up with new trends and get used to creating big impacts;

2. Co-creation by persuading customers and partners to create new innovations together;

3. Marketing with social responsibility.

Building a strong team the secret to Korawad’s world-class tech company

Korawad Chearavanont is the 26-year old son of Suphachai Chearavanont of the CP Group, and grandchild of Dhanin Chearavanont, Thailand’s richest man. Korawad is now the CEO of Amity, which is the cloud company founded and built by him. Amity is also recognised as a Thai tech startup that has achieved success on a global scale.

“Big challenges and opportunities arise all the time, both what we expect and we do not,” he says. “The most important idea is not to waste the crisis and do what you can to make your business stronger than ever. It can be done both by reforming it and trying to find new opportunities.”

“For me, building a world-class team is key. The objective is to build a business that grows with a strong team. Everyone on the team has to be good and grow without me. This is the real test. The team must not only be the best at what they do, but they have to adjust and be flexible, and be ready for change and evolve as much as possible,” says Korawad.

“The goal of the business is to maintain 100 percent growth every year without spending huge amounts of cash. That is the necessary growth rate to become a truly global technology company.

“I believe that we have to focus on being the best at we do both regionally and globally. To be truly successful, the company must look at expanding the scale to foreign countries. We must position it as a regional or global business, and try to have a clear focus, and step up to be number one in that business,” he says.