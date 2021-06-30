Covid-19 revives focus on green growth

Covid-19 has not only brought to the fore the challenges to public health worldwide, it has also given impetus to sustainable development that has failed to take off nearly three decades since the birth of the idea. This is because rapid development has led to the neglect of other key pillars, including the environment.

Although several countries are still encountering sporadic disease outbreaks, the idea to revive the ailing economy because of the disease has been seriously discussed with the revived idea of sustainable development, plus some new discourses.

Besides being sustainable, the world needs to be more resilient, they all agree. And to do so, several more ideas and buzz words have been introduced, such as Build Back Better, Build Back Greener, Green Recovery, and the latest addition from the G7 recent meeting -- "Build Back Better World" or B3W -- tossed by US President Joe Biden.

Critical environmental challenges like climate change and biodiversity loss have since become the center of the talks, and the world’s leaders agree that it is time to work hard to address these issues.

The US under Biden’s leadership, for instance, has stepped up to put more efforts to address climate change than the previous president. Aside from returning to the flock under the UNFCCC’s Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise under 1.5 degrees Celsius by the turn of this century, the US president declared a new target for his country to achieve a 50-52 percent reduction of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) from 2005 levels in 2030 and netzero emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050.

The EU, on the other hand, had approved one of its major recovery budgets with the concept "Green Recovery'' last July. The budget, dubbed as the "Next Generation EU" and worth 750 billion euros, aims to cut GHGs up to 30 percent under the Paris Agreement in the next 10 years.

At the G7 summit, which ended on June 13, the grouping of the world’s major economic powers -- the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy -- in their communique committed to a "green revolution" that would limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C. They also promised to halve emissions by 2030, reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and to conserve or protect at least 30 percent of land and oceans by 2030, the BBC reported.

The BBC analysed that the grouping’s commitment to phase out coal at home and stop financing coal overseas was significant as this is seen to heap pressure on China to follow. Although the details were still lacking, there were also potentially important developments focusing finance on renewable energy and railways in developing nations to counterbalance China's Belt and Road mega-project, the BBC noted.