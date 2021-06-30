Thai tourism industry gears up for ‘next normal’ era

In 2020, total tourism revenue plunged 73 per cent to 814 billion baht from the previous year, while foreign tourist arrivals plummeted 83 per cent to 6.69 million. As a result, income from foreign tourists dropped from 1.91 trillion in 2019 to 330 billion baht in 2020.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism was hit by lockdown measures, resulting in trips by Thai tourists falling 47 per cent to 90.52 million, generating 482 billion baht – a drop of 55 per cent from a year earlier.

A key economic engine like tourism will take at least 2-3 years, or until 2023/24, to recover from the disruption of Covid-19, say analysts. That recovery depends not only on Thailand’s readiness to welcome back foreign tourists but also on the policies of countries where those foreign tourists live.

Amid the gloom, Thai tourism businesses and workers were struggling in a labyrinth of despair – until the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines this year brought light at the end of the tunnel. Reopening the country was finally back on the agenda, and the government

announced a roadmap to welcoming back fully vaccinated foreign tourists, paving the way for economic recovery.

The Phuket pilot will kick-start that plan. Starting from July 1, Thailand’s largest island will waive quarantine requirements for foreign tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 under the “Phuket Tourism Sandbox” model.

The reopening will then roll out to nine other areas, namely Krabi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao), Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Cha-am), Buri Ram and Bangkok. Those areas plan to open for foreign tourists without quarantine in the fourth quarter of the year before the whole country opens in the first quarter of 2022.

However, on June 16 Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha stated that Thailand will fully open within 120 days and tourism centres even earlier. “The only exception to these guidelines will be if a truly serious situation develops or seems likely to develop, and we will look at those situations on a case-by-case basis,” he said. The country’s reopening timeline was thus brought forward from January 2022 to October 2021.

Two days later, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that Prayut’s statement meant any province with no more than 20-30 new cases per day could apply to reopen for foreign tourists. However, Bangkok would not need to rush to reopen in October if the capital still had 500-600 new cases per day, he added. Each provincial governor could make their own decision on reopening, Phiphat said.

The prime minister’s declaration offered tourism enterprises their first glimpse of light after more than a year in Covid’s shadow.

As well as the Phuket sandbox, the CCSA has launched the “Samui Plus” model to invite foreign tourists back to Surat Thani province. The pilot area of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in the province will be ready to reopen for foreign tourists on July 15. Unlike the Phuket sandbox model, it will restrict travel for foreign tourists to sealed routes.

For the first three nights, tourists must stay on their hotel premises. On the 4th to 7th night, they can go out for sightseeing but must remain within the Koh Samui area. From the 8th to 14th night, they will be able to take a boat to Koh Phangan or Koh Tao.

After 14 nights, foreign tourists will be able to travel to other areas in Thailand. However, like foreign tourists in Phuket, they must be tested for Covid-19 three times.