Virtuoso Tik Shiro steps into the digital age

Multifaceted artist Tik Shiro might be nearing 60, but he remains as active and creative as ever. Tik, whose real name is Manaswin Nantasen, has been wearing many hats -- as a drummer, singer, composer, producer and painter -- for decades.

As the entertainment industry struggles to cope with the fallout of Covid-19, Tik, who has worked in local showbiz for over four decades, has diversified into an online business, selling sun-dried gourami from Bangbor, Thailand’s popular fish farming district, in Samut Prakan province.

The creative artist caresses his new brand “Rak Salid” like he would an art project. He has created a unique package and pattern with the fish, giving his product a distinct identity. Normally, farmers slide the fish into three strips. But his product is different.

“We slide it into 4 stripes. When you deep-fry the fish, their shapes will transform into flowers or pandanus pudding. They are beautiful and easy to eat with chopsticks,” Tik explains.

During the pandemic, his showbiz activities came to a standstill due to lack of sponsorship. Since live concerts are prohibited, Tik has seized the opportunity to try his hand at an online business.

Besides selling “Rak Salid” online, he also sells his paintings online.

During the lockdown period, Tik has been engrossed in painting, cooking and learning about online business. Here are five questions with the creative artist-cum-businessman Tik Shiro:

Q: How has your life changed in the music circuit since you have been working for over four decades? And how has the pandemic affected showbiz?

A: In the new era, artists/musicians present their works online and on digital platforms. It’s not easy [to achieve success], but the online platform is a new digital market for many young musicians. However, the young Thai rapper duo, Sprite x Guygeegee, made history for Thais by reaching No. 89 on Billboard Global with their popular hit “Ton”. As a Thai musician and producer, I’m so proud of them.

While I was a commentator at ‘The Voice Thailand Kid’, I met a lot of young talented musicians and singers. Unfortunately, many of them did not continue in music for many reasons.

I try to support them as much as I can. I love kids, I want to support talented musicians who can compose their own songs, so they can step forward.

I prefer to support emerging artists who have no contacts with any music companies. Overall, their parents should support them, too.

I have been in the local music scene since 1973, but I have never stopped creating. I have a good team, so I run my own music studio as a platform to share the same interests and work together. We have been promoting many talented artists.

During the pandemic, our band was temporarily separated. Covid caused joblessness. Our drummer sells Shabu, while the bass player sells durian and shrimp paste fried rice. Others make chilli paste, fried chicken and desserts for their living. Some are successful with their new jobs, while some are not doing well.