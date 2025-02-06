Myawaddy pleads for reprieve as crackdown cripples city

The Myawaddy Chamber of Commerce has made a desperate plea to Thailand to ease restrictions on electricity and fuel supplies, as the measures, implemented to target cross-border call centre operations, have brought the city to its knees.

Since Monday, the blackout has paralysed government agencies, businesses, and residents of Myawaddy, which relies almost entirely on Thai electricity and fuel. Hospitals are particularly concerned, with power outages threatening the lives of patients in intensive care and those awaiting critical surgery. Medical equipment and oxygen supplies are dependent on a stable power source.

"The situation is critical," warned Daw Myint Myint, chairwoman of the Myawaddy Chamber of Commerce. "We are deeply worried about the safety of patients in the ICU and those waiting for surgery. A shortage of oxygen could be fatal."

The fuel shortage is also severely impacting transportation and cross-border trade between Thailand and Myanmar, raising fears of widespread disruption to the flow of essential goods.

