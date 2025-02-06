Myawaddy pleads for reprieve as crackdown cripples city

The Myawaddy Chamber of Commerce has made a desperate plea to Thailand to ease restrictions on electricity and fuel supplies, as the measures, implemented to target cross-border call centre operations, have brought the city to its knees.
Since Monday, the blackout has paralysed government agencies, businesses, and residents of Myawaddy, which relies almost entirely on Thai electricity and fuel. Hospitals are particularly concerned, with power outages threatening the lives of patients in intensive care and those awaiting critical surgery. Medical equipment and oxygen supplies are dependent on a stable power source.
"The situation is critical," warned Daw Myint Myint, chairwoman of the Myawaddy Chamber of Commerce. "We are deeply worried about the safety of patients in the ICU and those waiting for surgery. A shortage of oxygen could be fatal."
The fuel shortage is also severely impacting transportation and cross-border trade between Thailand and Myanmar, raising fears of widespread disruption to the flow of essential goods.
Following an emergency meeting with Myawaddy’s administrative leaders, Myint Myint confirmed she will deliver a formal letter to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai during his visit to Mae Sot on Wednesday.
The letter, signed by Myawaddy Governor U Kuang San Lin, requests two key concessions from the Thai government:
The immediate restoration of electricity supplies to government agencies and hospitals, enabling them to resume essential services to the public.
The resumption of fuel exports to Myawaddy, limited to one truck per station at the city’s approximately 20 fuel distribution points. The Myawaddy authorities would oversee all fuel distribution.
Myint Myint reiterated Myawaddy’s commitment to supporting Thailand’s efforts to dismantle call centre operations in the Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas. She expressed hope that trade, investment, and tourism between the two cities can return to normal as swiftly as possible.
"We fully understand the need to crack down on these illegal activities," she said. "However, we urge the Thai government to consider the severe impact these restrictions are having on the ordinary people of Myawaddy. We are ready to cooperate fully in the fight against crime, but we desperately need electricity and fuel to keep our city functioning."
The Myawaddy Chamber of Commerce remains optimistic that the Thai government will respond favourably to their appeal, given the long-standing close ties between the two nations and the shared interest in maintaining stability and prosperity along their common border.