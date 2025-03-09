Thousands of Australians without power as ex-tropical cyclone lashes Queensland

The nation's Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall that could spark flash flooding was developing on Sunday and could impact Brisbane as well as Queensland regional centres of Ipswich, Sunshine Coast and Gympie, it said.

Damaging winds with gusts of around 90 kph (56 mph) were also possible in the state, the bureau said on its website.

"It is now just a weak low as it continues moving further inland through southeast Queensland bringing lots of rain," bureau meteorologist Dean Narramore said, referring to the ex-cyclone.

Brisbane Airport said on X that it reopened on Sunday, but warned that "ongoing weather may affect the schedule".

On Saturday, one man died in floodwater in northern New South Wales, while two Australian defence force vehicles en route to help residents in the city of Lismore were involved in a road collision that injured several officers, officials said.

Reuters