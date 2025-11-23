Anutin seizes dissolution moment to take control of the political game

The moment Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared on November 20 that he was ready to dissolve the House of Representatives on December 12 if the opposition “could not wait any longer,” it became clear this was no empty threat. It was a calculated political manoeuvre, a move to seize back the initiative and restore Bhumjaithai Party’s strategic advantage in shaping the political landscape.

For weeks, Pheu Thai had been dominating the media narrative through party leader Julapan Amornvivat, who insisted the opposition would table a no-confidence motion against the government and was simply waiting for the most effective timing.

But Anutin, with sharp political instinct, neutralised the threat swiftly. His reasoning was straightforward: regardless of how strong or weak the debate might be, his minority government would inevitably lose the vote.

More critically, Anutin understood that once the no-confidence vote took place, the result would form part of the next election narrative. Pheu Thai would campaign relentlessly on the theme that Anutin’s government had been ousted by Parliament, a politically devastating storyline. Anutin had no intention of letting that happen.

Ripple effects for the People’s Party

Anutin’s move also placed the People’s Party in a difficult position. The MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) they signed with Bhumjaithai required constitutional amendments to pass their second and third readings before proceeding to a referendum around late March.

A December 12 dissolution would collapse that timeline entirely.