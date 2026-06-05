Southeast Asia turns to nuclear power as demand and risks rise

Southeast Asia’s move towards new nuclear reactors is gaining speed, as the region looks for ways to meet rising electricity demand and reduce risks tied to fossil fuel supplies.

Economic growth is driving power consumption higher across the region.

At the same time, the worsening situation in the Middle East has raised fears of supply disruptions and sent prices for crude oil and liquefied natural gas sharply higher.

As a result, nuclear power is increasingly being seen as a strategic option for strengthening energy security.

Russia has become one of the most visible players in this shift, supported by its national policy of promoting exports of nuclear power infrastructure.

Japanese and US companies are also closely watching Southeast Asia, where they see the possibility of a future boom in the nuclear power market.

In mid-May, Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, visited Jakarta and met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The two discussed nuclear power cooperation.

“We are discussing not only technologies, but also the creation of a long-term partnership” focused on the training of personnel and other areas, Likhachev said.