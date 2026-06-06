Chinese airlines cut fuel surcharges to boost domestic travel

Several Chinese airlines have cut fuel surcharges on domestic flights by around 11%, lowering travel costs for passengers as China enters its mid-year tourism season.

The revised charges apply to tickets issued from June 5, 2026, after aviation fuel prices began easing from previous levels.

Under the new rates, passengers on domestic routes will pay lower fuel surcharges depending on flight distance.





New domestic flight fuel surcharge rates

Flights of up to 800 kilometres

Previous rate: 90 yuan, or about 460 baht

New rate: 80 yuan, or about 410 baht

Reduction: about 50 baht per passenger, or around 11.1%

Flights of more than 800 kilometres

Previous rate: 170 yuan, or about 870 baht

New rate: 150 yuan, or about 770 baht

Reduction: about 100 baht per passenger, or around 11.8%

The cut is expected to reduce the financial burden on domestic travellers and could help stimulate travel demand within China during the mid-year holiday period.

The adjustment also comes as airlines and tourism operators in the region are watching aviation fuel costs closely, as fuel-related expenses remain a key factor affecting airfares, charter flight operations and travel recovery.

Thansettakij