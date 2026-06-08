IATA warns airlines face insolvency, mergers as fuel and fares surge

More airlines could face insolvency or be taken over by stronger rivals as jet fuel prices rise because of the conflict in the Middle East, Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, said on Saturday (June 6).

Airlines worldwide are facing higher costs after the US and Israel’s war with Iran squeezed jet fuel supplies and disrupted major air routes, forcing carriers to take expensive detours.

Walsh told Reuters at IATA’s annual summit in Rio de Janeiro that the pressure could drive further consolidation across the industry this year and next.

The impact is being felt especially sharply by budget airlines, which generally do not have the higher-margin income streams enjoyed by full-service carriers, such as premium cabins, high-paying travellers and credit card loyalty programmes.

The pressure is already visible.

US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines collapsed last month, and Walsh said it would not be the final casualty.

“Unfortunately, I think there will be some carriers that will find this high fuel price very difficult to cope with,” he said, adding that he expected some airlines to go out of business while others would be bought by larger carriers.

Walsh said airlines were also likely to defend their margins by dropping loss-making routes.