Ride-hailing apps given three months to remove illegal drivers

Transport Ministry has given ride-hailing platforms three months to remove drivers who do not hold public transport licences, as it moves to tighten enforcement and address complaints from taxi operators.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the ministry had held talks with three taxi networks: the Thai Public Taxi Association, the Suvarnabhumi Hired Car Coordination Association and the Electric Taxi Association, to hear concerns over taxi services and app-based ride-hailing platforms.

He said the ministry would strictly enforce the law against all offenders, with no leniency for those who violate regulations.

“The ministry confirms that it will strictly enforce the law against all wrongdoers. There will be no relaxation of the rules, and violators will still be arrested, fined and prosecuted under the law,” Siripong said.

He said passenger safety and public interest were the ministry’s top priorities, adding that drivers must enter the legal system through proper registration and licensing so they can be regulated effectively and service standards can be improved.