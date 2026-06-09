'An iPhone-Era Curriculum in an AI World': MP Parit Calls for Total Overhaul of Thai Education

People's Party lawmaker Parit Wacharasindhu warns Thailand faces economic decline and deepening inequality unless it radically reforms its education system within a decade.

A People's Party lawmaker has delivered a stark warning that Thailand risks becoming a less competitive and more unequal society unless it fundamentally overhauls its education system, calling for sweeping legislative, budgetary, and curricular reforms within the next ten years.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a prominent member of the opposition People's Party, made the remarks on Monday at the Nation Visionary Club roundtable held under the theme 'Beyond the Classroom: Thai Education Beyond Borders' — a forum convening thought leaders, educators, and students to explore concrete solutions to the country's education challenges.

Speaking from a policy perspective, Parit characterised the current Thai education system as a systemic failure defined by the absence of two qualities he termed "Efficiency and Empathy."

A System That Has Stopped Working

Parit identified three core problems at the surface of Thailand's education crisis: schooling fails to translate classroom hours into real-world skills; it generates widespread unhappiness among students, parents, and teachers alike; and it has actively damaged — rather than nurtured — learning potential through excessive homework and high-stakes examinations.

Underlying these symptoms, he argued, are structural flaws that have gone unaddressed for years. Despite the Ministry of Education receiving one of the highest budget allocations in the national government, he said the system fails to convert that public investment into genuinely free or high-quality schooling.