Bangkok downpour floods Phahon Yothin near Kasetsart BTS, TMD warns of more rain

Bangkok downpour floods Phahon Yothin near Kasetsart BTS

Heavy rain battered Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon, flooding Phahon Yothin Road near Kasetsart University BTS station and causing severe traffic congestion, as the Thai Meteorological Department warned that rain clouds would continue to cover the capital and surrounding provinces into the evening.

The downpour triggered flooding on the road surface near the BTS station at about 2.50pm, after continuous rain overwhelmed drainage in the area.

Small vehicles were reported to be moving with difficulty through the floodwater, while traffic on Phahon Yothin Road became heavily congested in both inbound and outbound directions, with long tailbacks building up.