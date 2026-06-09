Bangkok downpour floods Phahon Yothin near Kasetsart BTS, TMD warns of more rain

Heavy rain battered Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon, flooding Phahon Yothin Road near Kasetsart University BTS station and causing severe traffic congestion, as the Thai Meteorological Department warned that rain clouds would continue to cover the capital and surrounding provinces into the evening.
The downpour triggered flooding on the road surface near the BTS station at about 2.50pm, after continuous rain overwhelmed drainage in the area.
Small vehicles were reported to be moving with difficulty through the floodwater, while traffic on Phahon Yothin Road became heavily congested in both inbound and outbound directions, with long tailbacks building up.
The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday, June 9, that light to heavy rain clouds had formed over Bangkok and several nearby provinces, including Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Nayok and Samut Sakhon.
Rain was detected in several Bangkok districts, including Thawi Watthana, Nong Khaem, Bang Khae, Taling Chan, Bang Bon, Bang Khun Thian and Khan Na Yao.
The rain clouds were moving northeast and later expanded across many parts of the capital, including Phasi Charoen, Chom Thong, Thung Khru, Nong Chok, Khlong Sam Wa, Bang Khen, Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Bang Phlat, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Huai Khwang, Wang Thonglang, Bang Kapi, Bueng Kum, Ratchathewi, Pathum Wan, Khlong San, Thon Buri, Bang Rak, Sathon, Watthana and Khlong Toei.
Between 2.30pm and 3pm, the department reported further rain over Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Nayok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan and Bangkok.
Affected Bangkok districts included Don Mueang, Sai Mai, Khlong Sam Wa, Nong Chok, Khan Na Yao, Min Buri, Bueng Kum, Bang Kapi, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao, Bang Sue, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Huai Khwang, Wang Thonglang, Saphan Sung, Bang Phlat, Dusit, Ratchathewi, Pathum Wan, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Thon Buri, Khlong San, Bang Rak, Bang Khun Thian, Thung Khru, Thawi Watthana, Taling Chan, Nong Khaem, Bang Khae, Phasi Charoen, Bang Bon, Chom Thong and Rat Burana.
The rain was expected to continue covering these areas for about one hour, with further rain clouds forecast to affect Bangkok and its surrounding provinces into the evening.
JS100 Radio reported live updates from road users, showing rain clouds rapidly building over key parts of Bangkok from early afternoon.
At 2.12pm, dark skies were reported over Asok before heavy rain began falling in the business district.
At 2.18pm, low dark clouds were seen over the Lat Phrao five-way intersection, reducing visibility as heavy rain approached.
At 2.32pm, Thong Lor was hit by intense rain and extremely dark skies, with visibility on the road significantly reduced.
The area around Kasetsart University BTS station on Phahon Yothin Road remained one of the most concerning points after floodwater accumulated on the road surface.
Motorists travelling through the area have been advised to plan ahead, avoid flooded sections where possible and allow extra travel time.
Commuters who need to pass through the affected area are advised to consider using the BTS Skytrain, which may be more convenient than travelling by road during the flooding and heavy congestion.