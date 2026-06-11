Yasothon school closes after 147 kindergarten pupils fall ill in suspected food poisoning outbreak

A municipal school in Yasothon has been ordered closed for two days after 147 kindergarten pupils developed stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, in a suspected food poisoning outbreak now under investigation by provincial health authorities.

Municipal School 3 Ha Thanwakhom, under Yasothon Municipality, announced the temporary closure on Thursday (June 11) after the young pupils suddenly fell ill from the morning of Wednesday (June 10).

147 young pupils affected

Suphot Unta, director of Municipal School 3 Ha Thanwakhom, issued the closure order as a special temporary measure after 147 kindergarten pupils were reported to have developed severe stomach pain, vomiting and loose stools at around the same time.