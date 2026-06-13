The history behind the royal vehicle carrying Princess’s remains

A historic royal vehicle is taking on a significant role in the procession carrying the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The procession is scheduled to depart Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 3.30pm and proceed to the Grand Palace, where the royal remains will be enshrined for royal funeral rites.

The royal vehicle assigned to the procession is a Volkswagen Caravelle T4, registration number 1D-0929. The vehicle is widely remembered as an important royal vehicle and was known among royal attendants by the nickname “James Bond”.





The vehicle was used by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, King Rama IX, during royal duties over many years. Its simple appearance and practical design have long been seen as reflecting His Majesty’s modest royal conduct and commitment to working for the people.