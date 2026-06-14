Oldest whale graveyard holds 5.3m-year-old fossils in Indian Ocean

An international team of researchers has revealed the discovery of the oldest, largest and deepest “whale graveyard” in the south-eastern Indian Ocean, in the Diamantina Fracture Zone, an undersea system of ridges and trenches stretching across the southern Indian Ocean about 1,600 kilometres west of the Australian coast.

The survey was carried out by the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo Yi Hao, together with scientists from Italy and New Zealand, using a deep-sea submersible called Fendouzhe.

The vehicle can descend to depths known as the “hadal zone”, between 6,000 and 11,000 metres, to study ecosystems and geology in the deepest parts of the ocean.

The whale graveyard extends for more than 1,200 kilometres and lies at a maximum depth of 7,002 metres, almost the deepest point of the Diamantina Fracture Zone.

Across more than 32 dives, researchers found 485 whale fossil sites, as well as five sites containing recently dead whale carcasses that were decomposing.

These whale remains on the seabed are scientifically known as the “whale-fall” phenomenon.

When a whale carcass sinks to the ocean floor, it becomes an “oasis of life”, providing a vast source of energy for the surrounding ecosystem.

The decomposition process is complex and can be divided into four main stages.