A riversides sanctuary of history

The Protestant Cemetery, shaded by tamarind and frangipani, is a quiet sanctuary where the stories of foreigners who helped shape Siam are etched in stone.

The cemetery was founded in 1853, when King Mongkut granted land for the growing Protestant community. Until then, non-Catholic Christians had no proper resting place. What began as a practical gift has since become a historic landmark, holding almost two centuries of memory.

Walking among the graves, the city’s noise fades into a hush. The stones tell story of pioneers, merchants, diplomats and doctors who came from faraway lands and tied their lives to Siam.